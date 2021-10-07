Hilton Brews Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers

As part of its commitment to providing guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced a partnership between its Tempo by Hilton brand and Bluestone Lane , an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Hilton and Bluestone Lane co-creating unique on-property food and beverage experiences together at Tempo by Hilton hotels, showcasing the award-winning Bluestone Lane food and beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea and other branded products.

“As we work to continuously enhance our food and beverage programming to deliver delicious culinary offerings focused on premium ingredients, we are thrilled to announce the partnership between Tempo by Hilton and Bluestone Lane,” said Adam Crocini, senior vice president, global head food and beverage brands at Hilton. “This unique collaboration unites two lifestyle brands to enable an elevated on-property food and beverage experience that will meet the evolving needs of today’s guests who are seeking more progressive fare with healthier options.”

Tempo by Hilton, Hilton’s newest lifestyle brand, offers approachable and thoughtfully designed accommodations to help guests relax and recharge. By combining intelligent design and diverse lifestyle partnerships, the brand was curated to serve a growing segment of modern achievers who seek a hotel experience that reflects their ambition. The brand’s guests strive to find a balance in their travel routines between healthy and indulgence, while navigating everything in between along the way.

As Tempo by Hilton’s exclusive provider of premium coffee, espresso and tea products, guests and locals alike will be able to enjoy Bluestone Lane’s beverages at the hotel’s cafés, reinforced by the brand’s renowned approachable service. With a made-to-order menu focused on sophisticated, clean and natural foods, the café will offer a variety of options for every taste bud and dietary need, including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. Sample dishes include Bluestone Lane’s signature avocado smash, chili egg scramble, grain bowls, wraps and sandwiches. In addition, Bluestone Lane will offer beverage forward programming complemented by small plates and snacks as part of Tempo by Hilton’s evening bar experience, as well as a selection of ready-to-drink coffee beverages, juices and teas for those looking for grab & go options.