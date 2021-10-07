checkAd

Deciphera Presents Preclinical Data from DCC-3116 Program at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer, today announced the presentation of preclinical data from the Company’s first-in-class selective ULK kinase inhibitor, DCC-3116, in combination with EGFR inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

“The data presented today show that DCC-3116 inhibits the autophagy that develops as a resistance mechanism after treatment with EGFR inhibitors in multiple EGFR-mutant NSCLC cell lines and that DCC-3116 decreases tumor burden when combined with EGFR inhibitors. These findings are particularly important as EGFR is mutated in approximately 30% of NSCLC patients, the vast majority of whom develop resistance to EGFR inhibitors,” said Matthew L. Sherman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Deciphera. “These results reinforce the broad potential of autophagy inhibition as a mechanism to address the challenge of drug resistance in the treatment of cancer.”

Results from the study, presented in a poster titled “DCC-3116, a first-in-class selective inhibitor of ULK1/2 kinases and autophagy, synergizes with EGFR inhibitors osimertinib and afatinib in NSCLC preclinical models” are summarized below. The poster presentation is available on-demand via the meeting website and on the Company’s website at www.deciphera.com/presentations-publications.

In Vitro Data Show Ability of DCC-3116 to Reduce Autophagy that Develops as a Resistance Mechanism after Treatment with EGFR Inhibitors in NSCLC Cell Lines

– EGFR inhibitors gefitinib, erlotinib and osimertinib, and the ErbB-family inhibitor, afatinib, activated autophagy three to four-fold over basal levels as measured by pATG13, a cellular substrate of autophagy-initiating kinases ULK1/2, in the EGFR exon 19-deleted HCC827 NSCLC cell line. DCC-3116, a potent inhibitor of ULK1 and ULK2, was shown to inhibit both basal and EGFR-induced phosphorylation of pATG13.

– Treatment of the EGFR T790M-mutated NSCLC cell line H1975 with osimertinib or afatinib, which inhibit the T790M mutation, induced autophagy three-fold over basal levels while treatment with gefitinib or erlotinib, which are not able to inhibit the T790M mutation, did not induce ULK-mediated ATG13 phosphorylation. DCC-3116 potently inhibited osimertinib and afatinib-induced phosphorylation of ATG13 and inhibited the increase in autophagosomes induced by these agents.

