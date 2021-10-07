Airspan Networks Completes Interoperability Testing of End-to-End 5G Stand Alone Network on 5G CBRS Spectrum

Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) announced today the successful completion of 5G and Open RAN interoperability tests of three levels in the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum band (n48) using, for the first time, a mobile test device powered by Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System. Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile test device was connected to Airspan’s Open RAN 5G platform (OpenRANGE).

This significant achievement will help create opportunities for deployment and will enable better user experiences in a wide array of scenarios using CBRS spectrum. According to a recent article in Fierce Wireless, research firm SNS Telecom & IT predicts roughly 90% of all smartphone shipments in the United States by 2023, will be CBRS band-compatible. That includes 3GPP band n48 for 5G New Radio (NR) connectivity. SNS also estimated total US smartphone shipments at approximately 130 million.