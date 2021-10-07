Avalon GloboCare and University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) Co-develop Innovative In-Silico Technology, Enabling the Design and Synthesis of Novel Cell Membrane Receptor Targets for Cancer and Immune-Related Diseases

Avalon and research partner, University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU), in Vienna, Austria, co-develop a novel technology to efficiently synthesize and study previously difficult to work with drug targets





Technology will facilitate drug design for cancer and immune-related diseases





Study describing the new cell-free, in-silico technology published in September 2021 issue of peer-reviewed journal Membranes



FREEHOLD, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) (Avalon or The Company), a clinical-stage global developer of cell-based technologies and therapeutics, today announced co-development of a novel, cell-free, in-silico system to facilitate the Company’s drug development efforts, together with the Institute for Synthetic Bioarchitectures at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna, Austria. A study of the new technology was featured in the September 2021 issue of Membranes, an international, peer-reviewed journal.

The new technology reveals that difficult-to-study cell membrane proteins can be efficiently expressed in a cell-free system, allowing for their evaluation as potentially druggable targets. The technology expands Avalon’s ability to design and produce novel membrane proteins—including receptors found on the surface of immune cells and cancer cells that are important for cell signaling and diseases such as cancer—providing Avalon an efficient tool to screen and optimize potential therapeutic targets.

Proteins function within cells and are also present on cell surfaces, embedded within the cell’s outer membrane. These membrane proteins include cell surface receptors that function in cell signaling and regulation of communication with other cells and tissues. These molecules are important drug targets and include receptors on immune cells such as T-cells for the development of cellular immunotherapies.

The researchers used computer-based models, developed at the University of Vienna, to identify factors that optimize the expression of membrane proteins in a cell-free, in-silico system, resulting in high protein yield. The study demonstrated the success of this method by showing the ability to manipulate and express a drug target membrane protein, a human voltage-dependent anion channel, at high yield.