Prelude Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Encouraging Data from Multiple Programs at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the presentation of data from multiple pipeline programs, including the dose escalation portions of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 trials of lead oral protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors PRT543 and PRT811. These data will be featured at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10, 2021.

“We are encouraged by the Phase 1 dose escalation data for our lead oral PRMT5 inhibitors, PRT543 and PRT811, both of which demonstrated favorable safety profiles, dose-dependent increases in pharmacokinetic parameters, target engagement, and achieved degrees of PRMT5 inhibition required for efficacy in preclinical models at well tolerated doses. We are also encouraged by the preliminary clinical activity observed with both molecules in multiple tumor types, including durable responses in cancers with high unmet need. Importantly, our brain penetrant molecule, PRT811, demonstrated a very high level of systemic PRMT5 inhibition at well tolerated doses and without central nervous system adverse events, which expands the potential clinical utility of this molecule,” said Kris Vaddi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “We are leveraging insights from these data as we move forward through the expansion cohorts in selected patient populations, and we anticipate a cadence of data from these cohorts throughout 2022.”



Dr. Vaddi added, “With respect to PRT2527, our potent and selective CDK9 inhibitor, we are encouraged by preclinical findings which support its potential in solid tumors and hematological malignancies demonstrating dysregulation of MYC gene expression. We remain on track to submit an IND application and initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial by year-end.”

Summary of Data Presented

