Nabati Foods Plant-Based Liquid Eggs Now Available at Whole Foods Stores Across B.C and Ontario

“We are excited to bring Nabati Plant Eggz to our B.C. and Ontario customers through the province’s multiple Whole Foods locations. Whole Foods is an excellent retail partner that aligns with our values and demonstrates those values by bringing natural, clean, healthy foods to more people,” Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya said.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (“ Nabati Foods ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that its plant-based liquid egg product, Nabati Plant Eggz, is now available at all Whole Foods locations throughout British Columbia.

Nabati Plant Eggz is made using lupin and pea protein. The product is sold in the refrigerated section in liquid form in 355ml bottles.

Each serving is comparable to chicken eggs, with just 100 calories, six grams of protein, and two grams of fibre with zero cholesterol. All Nabati Foods products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

“We are proud to be the first Canadian company to create a plant-based liquid egg product, and especially one that is free of soy, gluten, and other allergens. We believe that we are filling a significant gap in the market, for our customers in Canada and beyond,” Mr. Yehya said. “Cooking with Nabati Plant Eggz makes it possible to recreate the experience of cooking with chicken eggs, but with purely plant-based ingredients that are suitable for most dietary restrictions. We are creating foods that can bring people together by creating meals that everyone can share.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through eCommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/