checkAd

Gevo Partners with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Giant, Kiewit, on its Net-Zero 1 Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce it has engaged Kiewit Energy Group Inc. to lead the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) effort for its Net-Zero 1 Project in Lake Preston, South Dakota. Kiewit Energy Group Inc. is part of Kiewit Corporation, one of the top five contractors in the U.S. with vast experience in virtually every energy segment. This includes extensive work on energy-transition projects such as biofuel plants, geothermal plants, solar farms, and building the first offshore wind substation project in the U.S., as well as a wide range of projects for large oil-and-gas companies. Gevo expects Kiewit Energy Group Inc. will fulfill the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) role in the project once the FEED phase is complete.

“Kiewit’s comprehensive construction and engineering capabilities match its tremendous project experience in the energy sector, specifically the clean energy sector,” said Dr. Chris Ryan, President and Chief Operating Officer of Gevo, Inc. “Working with a firm like this, we expect to reduce execution risk on the Net-Zero 1 Project while increasing our capability to build out multiple net zero plants as the market demands—good news for our growing list of customers, shareholders, and folks who care about the environment.”

Kiewit is considered one of the leading construction and engineering firms in North America. Founded in 1884, the company has grown to more than 27,000 dedicated staff and skill craft workers. Active in markets across the industrial, mining, energy, building and transportation sectors, Kiewit had revenues of $12.5 billion in 2020 and has extensive experience delivering small-scale projects up to multi-billion-dollar programs.

”We’re very pleased that Gevo selected us to bring our design, engineering and construction expertise to support this innovative, important clean energy project,” said Ben Bentley, executive vice president, Kiewit Energy Group Inc. “We’ve seen firsthand Gevo’s strategic plans and commitment to help bring this and other net zero plants to market. We’re excited to deliver on this contract and expand our partnership in the coming years with a leader in this growing sector.”

Kiewit is a leader in safety and quality and committed to environmental stewardship. Kiewit is led by experienced managers at all levels, and its LEED-accredited professionals are trained to achieve green objectives and support green designs. The firm has delivered more than 500 energy transition projects in virtually every energy market segment ranging from renewable and alternative fuels to energy storage and carbon capture, to chemical recycling and renewable power. With deep expertise in, and an understanding of, the technology necessary to build first-of-its-kind facilities, Kiewit is known for its leadership and ability to deliver complex projects. The company also has one of the largest and most modern, privately owned equipment fleets in North America.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gevo Partners with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Giant, Kiewit, on its Net-Zero 1 Project ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce it has engaged Kiewit Energy Group Inc. to lead the Front End Engineering Design (FEED) effort for its Net-Zero 1 Project in Lake Preston, South …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...