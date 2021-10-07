POSTD Merchant Banque Announces Shareholder Update

The company retained CPA Firm PlS CPA on July 21, 2021 to provide the company with bookkeeping, accounting, and financial reporting advisory services. PMBY was not successful in retrieving any of the work product that was to be completed by the firm by OTCM deadline in order to complete its recently filed current financial information and disclosure statements. The company was made aware on or about September 29th 2021 that the Firm and three of its members had previously settled enforcement actions with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 9th 2021 for Audit Failures .

Subsequently, the company has retained CPA Robert Hymers III and Securities Firm Brannelly Law PLLC in order to complete its OTCM current financial information and other company disclosure requirements. The company will also attempt to recoup any monies paid to the previous accounting firm under the previous agreement for non-performance.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

