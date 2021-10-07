Efecte Plc’s financial reporting schedule in 2022

29.4.2022: Business review on 1-3/2022

19.7.2022: Half-year report on 1-6/2022

1.11.2022: Business review on 1-9/2022

The annual general meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 17.3.2022. The Board of Directors of Efecte will convene the annual general meeting separately at a later date.

Further inquiries:

Tatu Paavilainen

Head of IR

Efecte Plc

tatu.paavilainen@efecte.com

+358 400 383 064

Certified Adviser:

Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.