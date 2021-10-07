checkAd

DSG Global and Imperium Motor Company Announce addition of INDI Electric Vehicle Crossover Sedan at LA Auto Show

SURREY, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to declare that its electric vehicle division, Imperium Motor Company, will be showcasing the new INDI EV fully electric Crossover Sedan.

“We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the new INDI Crossover Sedan to our lineup at the Los Angeles International Auto Show. This will be the first major auto show event for this highly anticipated fully electric vehicle. This extremely well equipped all-new vehicle fits nicely into our Imperium Product lineup along with the Imperium SEV, TradePro Vans and other EV models” stated Rick Curtis, CEO, Imperium Motor Corp. “INDI is based in Los Angeles and their new model will be produced in North America with anticipated delivery beginning in Q4 of 2022”.

“Our vehicle lineup continues to grow, and the addition of this well-designed car strengthens our company’s position in the Electric Vehicle field” stated Bob Silzer, CEO, DSG Global. “With recent announcements by Federal and State Governments of transitioning to non-internal combustion powered vehicles, Imperium is in a great position of future growth potential”.

Last weekend the Imperium SEV vehicle was showcased at the Quebec Electric Vehicle show, just three weeks following a successful appearance at the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show. Imperium Motor secured over 327 refundable deposits for the SEV at these two-events and inspired numerous positive media reviews. “They stole the show” wrote Benoit Charette, a well-known automotive journalist and podcaster.

We will rely on our partner, Skywell Corp, to assemble the SEV at their plants and as demand grows, we plan assembly in North America. We expect to complete homologation of the SEV during Q4/2021, at which time we may begin accepting purchase deposits and placing sold orders. SEV reservations are not contractual obligations, and there is no guarantee that any reservations will result in sales.

About INDI EV

Independent Electric Vehicle Company is based in Los Angles and has complete design, testing and pre-production facilities. Indi wants to take the next step in personal transport - a pure electric car designed to be your most private and most social space, driven by a digital experience that’s centered around your individual wants and needs. Their first offering is more than well equipped with available all-wheel drive, great range and performance. It compares very favorably with the established and soon to be released offerings in this rapidly expanding segment of personal transportation.

