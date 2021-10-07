checkAd

Canadian Small Business owners link business improvements during the pandemic to connectivity and online solutions, new survey finds

96% of Canadian small businesses surveyed plan to continue investing in online solutions and connectivity post-pandemic, according to new survey hosted on the Angus Reid Forum*

85% of Canadian small businesses rate reliable connectivity as top priority*; with Canada’s Largest & Most Reliable 5G Network**, Rogers is here to support Canadian small businesses with their digital transformation

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To mark Small Business Month this October, today Rogers for Business launched new Small Business offers, from Business Internet to Advantage Mobility on Canada’s most reliable network**, as new survey findings on the Angus Reid Forum* show the strong impact connectivity and technology have played for Canadian small businesses over the past 18 months. Of the 500 small businesses surveyed, 60% now conduct most of their business online, a 50% jump since before the pandemic, and 71% link business improvements to using connectivity and online solutions.

Representing 40% of the country’s GDP and employing nearly 70% of private sector workers, Canadian small businesses make up 98% of businesses in Canada1. These survey results demonstrate that for SMBs, digitizing their business has been key to their success throughout the pandemic and as they look to the future. Nearly all surveyed have adopted the use of technology – from wireless and wireline networks to e-commerce, digital marketing, online inventory management and collaboration tools – to keep their business running and adapt in new ways.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and it has been truly impressive to see the countless ways they have adapted, evolved, and in many cases flourished throughout the pandemic,” said Ron McKenzie, President, Rogers for Business. “As Canadian small businesses rely on connectivity more than ever and with internet usage increasing nearly 50 per cent over the past year, we are proud to continue providing our customers with reliable, world-class connectivity and the tools and solutions to support their success.”

Tiptap, a Rogers for Business small business customer that provides a near field communication (NFC) enabled wireless receiver allowing for instant acceptance of any contactless payment or donation, is just one example of a Small Business that has embraced technology during the pandemic:

“Our work on tiptap stems from a place of empathy. During the pandemic, it was extremely important for us not to slow down as demand for charitable and fundraising services increased significantly. As the only technology offering a solution to cashless and touch-free charity, tiptap alleviates concerns of COVID-19 spread and bolstered donations when they mattered most,” said Chris Greenfield, CEO and founder of tiptap. “Our touchless solution uses a Rogers low bandwidth network (LTE-M) specifically designed for secure IoT solutions.”

