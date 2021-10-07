Merus Presents Early Clinical Data on MCLA-158 and Preclinical Data on Zenocutuzumab at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Tumor shrinkage and partial responses observed in patients with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) treated with MCLA-158

In preclinical studies, Zeno observed to block cell growth 100 fold more potently than anti-HER3 antibody alone

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today presented clinical data on MCLA-158, including clinical responses observed in advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and preclinical data on zenocutuzumab (Zeno) at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Dr. Andrew Joe, Chief Medical Officer at Merus, said, “We are encouraged by the early evidence of clinical activity of MCLA-158 in patients with advanced, previously treated HNSCC, further validating the potential of our Biclonics platform. With Zeno, our preclinical research continues to reinforce the mechanisms by which Zeno is capable of potently inhibiting the growth of NRG1 fusion cancers.”

MCLA-158 (petosemtamab)

The reported data are from the ongoing phase 1 dose expansion cohort that is investigating the safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of MCLA-158 monotherapy in advanced HNSCC.

Observations in the presentation include:

Enrollment of 10 patients with advanced HNSCC, as of the safety and efficacy data cutoff date of August 9, 2021, with median age of 65 (range 50-77) years, and who were treated with a median of 2 lines of prior therapy.



Seven patients were evaluable for an interim efficacy analysis by investigator assessment (three patients were enrolled <8 weeks from the cutoff date).

Three of seven patients achieved partial responses, with one achieving complete response after the data cutoff date. Tumor reduction was observed in all seven patients.

The safety profile of MCLA-158 was based on 29 patients with advanced solid tumors who were treated at 1500 mg every two weeks across the phase 1 trial. The most frequent adverse events (AEs) were infusion related reactions; 72% any grade, 7% grade ≥ 3. Mild to moderate skin toxicity (3% grade ≥3).



The Company is planning its next update on the MCLA-158 trial in 2022.