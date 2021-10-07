Skye Bioscience Appoints Head of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance and Senior Director of Research & Development

Rhea Williams, MPH , brings over 25 years of experience in drug development, regulatory affairs and quality assurance. She has supported the development of small and large molecules and worked with teams focused on serious and life-threatening diseases and potential treatments in the areas of neurology, hematology, oncology, women’s health, cardiology, and ophthalmology.

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skye Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: SKYE) (“Skye”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary cannabinoid-derived molecules to treat diseases with significant unmet need, has strengthened its management team with the appointment of Rhea Williams, MPH, as Head of Regulatory Affairs & Quality Assurance and Varun Khurana, PhD, as Senior Director of Research & Development.

Dr. Varun Khurana brings over seven years of comprehensive experience in pre-formulation and formulation development, technical transfer, CMC, CMO/CRO management and regulatory submissions for innovative and complex drug development programs. His expertise encompasses product ideation, portfolio strategy, due diligence, lifecycle management and intellectual property strategy. Dr. Khurana has worked on several dosage forms including ophthalmic, injectable, oral, and sublingual.

“We have been conservative in our organizational growth, but intentional with adding vital roles and the right people at the right time. We also value pertinent experience in developing cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. Our team expansion with these skilled individuals is a strategic step as we work to initiate our first-in-human trial for glaucoma and expand our research and development activities,” said Punit Dhillon, CEO of Skye Bioscience. “We welcome Ms. Williams and Dr. Khurana to Skye. We expect their proven track records and deep expertise to make an immediate impact on our development efforts.”

Ms. Williams held management positions at Johnson & Johnson, Schering-Plough, and Eisai, and supported large and small pharmaceutical companies as a consultant. Additionally, she served as CEO and principal consultant of Secord Inc., a drug development consulting firm, leading a group of professionals with diverse regulatory and quality assurance expertise to provide strategy and support to pharmaceutical clients. She is a co-founding member of the Watchung IDEA Committee (Inclusion, Diversity, Equality and Advancement), a committee focused on bringing awareness and action toward bias and unconscious bias advancements. Ms. Williams received her bachelor's degree in Psychology from the University of Pennsylvania and her master’s degree in Public Health from Columbia University.