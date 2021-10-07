checkAd

Better For You Wellness Announces Results from its October 1, 2021 Board of Directors Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021   

On October 1, 2021, the Board of Directors of Better For You Wellness, Inc. (f.k.a. Fast Track Solutions, Inc.) Unanimously Voted to Approve Multiple Corporate Governance Initiatives

Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better For You Wellness, Inc. (OTC: BFYW), formerly known as Fast Track Solutions, Inc. (OTC: FTRK) ("Better For You Wellness" or the "Company"), an Ohio-based blank check company, is pleased to announce the results of the Meeting of the Board of Directors that took place on October 1, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. The seven members of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) include Ian James, Stephen Letourneau, Montel Williams, Leslie Bumgarner, Joseph Watson, David Deming, and Dr. Nicola Finley, MD.

“Under the guidance of the Company’s trusted securities counsel including Guy P. Lander, Partner at Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP, and others, Better For You Wellness, Inc. is now multiple steps closer to qualifying for up-listing to a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE,” commented Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Better For You Wellness. “These corporate governance initiatives are indicative of the Company’s dedication to up-listing as soon as possible.” 

The major initiatives that were discussed, voted upon, and unanimously approved at the Special Meeting mark significant milestones in the Company’s governance development and up-listing initiatives:

Formation of Audit Committee

In an effort to meet all up-listing requirements for a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE as soon as possible, the Board unanimously approved the establishment and formation of an Audit Committee pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(c) and/or NYSE Listed Company Manual Sections 303A.06 and 303A.07. 

The Board nominated and appointed Montel Williams, David Deming, and Joseph Watson to the newly formed Audit Committee. 

Formation of Compensation Committee

In an effort to meet all up-listing requirements for a national securities exchange such as the NASDAQ or NYSE as soon as possible, the Board unanimously approved the establishment and formation of a Compensation Committee pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5605(d) and/or NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.05. 

The Board nominated and appointed Leslie Bumgarner, Montel Williams, and Joseph Watson to the newly formed Compensation Committee. 

Other Updates and Upcoming CEO Interview

