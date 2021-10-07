checkAd

Ikena Oncology Presents Data at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual Conference Demonstrating Potential of TEAD Inhibitors in Cancer Treatment

  • Meeting, taking place October 7-10, 2021, is hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)
  • Data presented indicates NF2-deficient mesothelioma and other cancers harboring mutations in the Hippo signal transduction pathway as promising indications for clinical development of Ikena’s novel TEAD inhibitor, IK-930
  • Research supports substantial opportunity for combining TEAD inhibitors with EGFR and MEK inhibitors in the treatment of EGFR and KRAS mutated cancers

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikena Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKNA, “Ikena”), a targeted oncology company navigating new territory in patient-directed cancer treatment, today announced that the Company will present two virtual posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place October 7-10, 2021. Both presentations highlight the potential of inhibitors of the transcription factor TEAD, a key mediator of Hippo pathway signaling, in cancer treatment.

Ikena’s lead TEAD inhibitor candidate, IK-930, is designed to bind to and disrupt TEAD-dependent transcription for treating multiple difficult-to-treat tumor types harboring mutations in the Hippo pathway. The conference presentations will highlight the Hippo pathway and TEAD’s role in tumor growth and therapeutic resistance, and IK-930’s potential as a monotherapy and in combination with EGFR and MEK inhibitors.

“Our thorough understanding of disrupted Hippo pathway signaling provides insights into monotherapy opportunities for IK-930 in cancer patients. Moreover, the compensatory survival role the Hippo pathway plays upon inhibition of other oncogenic signaling pathways enables use of IK-930 as part of a broader treatment regimen to overcome therapeutic resistance,” said Jeffrey Ecsedy, Ph.D., Ikena’s Chief Scientific Officer. “The data we are sharing at this year’s conference are prime examples of how we want to interrogate TEAD as a target and IK-930 as a therapy. These data support the potential for IK-930 as a monotherapy in indications like NF2-mutant mesothelioma, show how patient selection will be key to successful outcomes and highlight ways we can incorporate combination strategies early in the development of IK-930.”

