Customers get more Verizon 5G at home, on the go & for their businesses

5G Home Internet now available in 60 cities, 5G Ultra Wideband mobility in nearly 90 cities, and 5G Business Internet expands to 57 cities.

For the first time ever, Verizon Business unlimited plans now include mobile hotspot for as low as $30 a line.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you need to stay connected at home, at work or on the go, Verizon has you covered. Our most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation. Verizon is bringing 5G to more people and more places with an expansion that includes:

5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet are now available in parts of three new cities - Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN and Oklahoma City, OK. 5G Home is now available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in 57 cities.

and 5G Home is now available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in 57 cities. 5G Ultra Wideband mobility will be available later this month in parts of Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA. When service lights up in these cities later this month, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in parts of 87 cities.

“Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, and we remain focused on our rapid expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using mmWave spectrum even as our teams prepare to offer 5G Ultra Wideband service to millions of customers using our C-band spectrum license,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We will continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game changing experiences for the densest parts of our network.”

5G Ultra Wideband on the go

5G Ultra Wideband combines the flexibility of mobile wireless with the high bandwidth capability traditionally associated with cable communications. Customers with access to 5G Ultra Wideband can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds1, experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

Crazy Fast 5G at home

5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite entertainment. And recent surveys reveal that the overwhelming majority of people looking for a new home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable.2 Here are some of the highlights of 5G Home: