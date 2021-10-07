checkAd

Customers get more Verizon 5G at home, on the go & for their businesses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  19   |   |   

What you need to know:

  • 5G Home Internet now available in 60 cities, 5G Ultra Wideband mobility in nearly 90 cities, and 5G Business Internet expands to 57 cities.
  • For the first time ever, Verizon Business unlimited plans now include mobile hotspot for as low as $30 a line.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you need to stay connected at home, at work or on the go, Verizon has you covered. Our most-awarded network offers the speed, scale, security, availability and reliability needed to drive innovation. Verizon is bringing 5G to more people and more places with an expansion that includes:

  • 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet are now available in parts of three new cities - Birmingham, AL; Fort Wayne, IN and Oklahoma City, OK. 5G Home is now available in 60 cities and 5G Business Internet is available in 57 cities.
  • 5G Ultra Wideband mobility will be available later this month in parts of Jacksonville, FL; El Paso, TX; Dayton, OH; Scranton, PA; and Tacoma, WA. When service lights up in these cities later this month, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in parts of 87 cities. 

“Our mmWave build is a critical differentiator, and we remain focused on our rapid expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband using mmWave spectrum even as our teams prepare to offer 5G Ultra Wideband service to millions of customers using our C-band spectrum license,” said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer for Verizon. “We will continue to expand our mmWave footprint to deliver game changing experiences for the densest parts of our network.”

5G Ultra Wideband on the go
5G Ultra Wideband combines the flexibility of mobile wireless with the high bandwidth capability traditionally associated with cable communications. Customers with access to 5G Ultra Wideband can experience ultra-fast wireless speeds, allowing them to download and stream movies and TV shows in seconds1, experience console quality gaming on the go, and take advantage of new immersive customer experiences never before available wirelessly.

Crazy Fast 5G at home
5G Home provides super fast connectivity and is ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite entertainment. And recent surveys reveal that the overwhelming majority of people looking for a new home say access to 5G home internet (77%) and 5G cell network (75%) make a home more valuable.2  Here are some of the highlights of 5G Home:

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Customers get more Verizon 5G at home, on the go & for their businesses What you need to know: 5G Home Internet now available in 60 cities, 5G Ultra Wideband mobility in nearly 90 cities, and 5G Business Internet expands to 57 cities.For the first time ever, Verizon Business unlimited plans now include mobile hotspot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...