Ingredion to Release 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its 2021 third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.



Jim Zallie, president and chief executive officer, and James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on November 2 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s financial performance. During the Quarter, Tiffany Willis decided to leave the Company after nearly two years supporting the business. We thank Tiffany for her service and wish her the best in her future endeavors. In the interim, Jason Payant, vice president, corporate finance, will assume investor relations responsibilities. Payant has been at the Company for nine years, and has held senior finance roles in both North America and Corporate Finance.