Sienna Maintains DBRS Ratings of “BBB” with Stable Trends

MARKHAM, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) announced the confirmation by DBRS of the Company’s Issuer Rating and Senior Unsecured Debentures rating of “BBB” with Stable trends.

“We are pleased to have maintained our credit ratings,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO. “These ratings underscore Sienna’s resiliency and the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and operations, which supported our tireless efforts throughout the pandemic. Our strong balance sheet will support Sienna’s $600 million redevelopment plan to modernize our older long-term care communities in Ontario, as well as our development and growth initiatives across our retirement portfolio and Sienna platform.”

Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements generally use forward-looking words, such as “anticipate,” “continue,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “believe,” “goals” or other similar words. These statements are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements and, accordingly, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on information currently available and what management currently believes are reasonable assumptions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 13,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Karen Hon
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
(905) 489-0254
karen.hon@siennaliving.ca





