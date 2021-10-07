checkAd

K9 Gold Corp. Discovers New Gold Zone and Key Indicators of Large Gold Deposits in Current Drilling Program

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K9 Gold Corp.’s (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) executives and geologists were extremely confident leading into the company’s first drilling season, and as the analytical results begin to come in, it appears it was for very good reason.  After receiving the full analytical results from the first three holes and partial data from an additional hole all drilled on the company’s flagship Stony Lake Gold Project in Central Newfoundland, K9 Gold announced the discovery of a new “gold zone” on the property.  The results also disclosed that the Stony Lake Property displays all the same features, except for the coarse gold (for now), as its high-profile neighboring properties, Sokoman Minerals and New Found Gold.

The company announced that to date, it has received “full” results on the first three holes of the 17 it recently drilled on its property, as well as “partial” results from hole “JP21-012.”  It is hole JP21-012 where a broad zone of low-grade gold mineralization has been discovered.  According to K9 Gold, diamond drill hole JP21-012 intersected 1.03 grams of gold per tonne (g/t Au) over a core width of 7.9 meters, along with over 8,000 parts per million arsenic (ppm As), in a zone of intense quartz veining and shearing.  

K9 Gold said hole JP21-012 was drilled on the Jumper’s Pond grid—a well-defined high priority drill target—located immediately south of Sokoman’s Moosehead gold project.  The company reported that in hole JP21-012, a zone of intense quartz veining, and associated strong clay alteration, fault gouge, and shearing, was encountered within a zone of volcanic breccias and intermediate volcanic flows.  Up to 10% pyrite and arsenopyrite were observed, along with possible ginguro banding.

Discovering very high arsenic values in hole JP21-012, along with elevated antimony levels, are highly significant.  K9 Gold said that a similar zone was noted in hole JP21-008, and that results from other companies working in the area clearly indicate that this discovery is very similar to the high-grade gold veins reported by other companies working in the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt.

The concentration of arsenic at more than 8,000 ppm As, is significant because studies have identified arsenic as the crucial element in the genesis of large deposits of gold.  Arsenic plays an important role in the accumulation of gold and for K9 Gold, it can serve as an indicator of previously undiscovered gold deposits.

