Imperial Helium Announces the Successful Appraisal of the Steveville Structure on Its Helium Property in Southeastern Alberta

Imperial Helium has completed the production testing of IHC-Steveville-1 and IHC-Steveville-2 as part of its two well appraisal well program of the Steveville structure. IHC-Steveville-2 (103/10-22-020-12W4) is a key component of the appraisal, located on the crest of the structure, adjacent to the “blow-out well” at 100/13-22-020-12W4.

Production Testing of IHC-Steveville-2 and IHC-Steveville-1

In IHC-Steveville-2, a 12 meter zone was perforated over an interval equivalent to the “blow-out zone” in the offsetting 13-22 well. The perforated interval tested at a rate of ~2mmcf/d through a 14/64 inch choke, at a drawdown of 5% over a period of 5.5 days. Gas analysis confirmed a Helium concentration of 0.43%. The flowing pressure at surface was 1885 psi (13Mpa) which continued to increase over the entire flow period. Reservoir temperature was found to be 114.5°F (45.8°C). Liquid was produced at a rate of less than a 1bbl/mmcf. Upon shut-in the pressure build-up was near instantaneous and remained constant through-out the shut-in period, which is indictive of a higher quality reservoir.

The IHC-Steveville-1 well (102/03-01-020-12W4) was located along the down-dip edge of the structure. Production testing of an interval equivalent to the helium producing intervals in IHC-Steveville-2 and 13-22 produced formation water. The presence and depth of gas in the 13-22 well, but only water in the IHC-Steveville-1 well has defined a narrow 10m interval for a gas/water contact. This result provides us with increased confidence in defining the potential producible resources within the structure.

Continued Appraisal Program & Commercial Development

Imperial Helium is currently integrating the results of IHC-Steveville-1 and IHC-Steveville-2 into its geological model. The Company has engaged IHS-Markit to conduct an independent pressure transient analysis of the production test data to help establish potential production rates and reservoir extent. Following this, the Company will make a determination of next steps in the development of the project. In addition, the IHS-Markit results along with geological, geophysical, and petrophysical analyses will be forwarded to GLJ for resource certification.