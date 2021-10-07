Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. Receives Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Covering kt-2000 series PARP Inhibitors

The granted patent claims cover the composition of matter and uses of drug candidates from Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-2000 series, one of three novel series of DNA-damage response (DDR) inhibitors being researched by the Company as potential targeted cancer therapies under a collaborative research agreement with the University of British Columbia.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: RKV) today announced that the Company has received notice of allowance from the Untied States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent entitled “Tricyclic Inhibitors of Poly(ADP-Ribose) Polymerase.”

“This US patent is an important component of our strategy to establish a global intellectual property portfolio around our novel DNA-damage response inhibitor technologies,” said Prof. Mads Daugaard, Rakovina Therapeutics’ president and chief scientific officer.

About Rakovina’s kt-2000 Series Drug Candidates

Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-2000 series drug candidates are oral, targeted small-molecule inhibitors of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP). PARP inhibitors have become integral in the treatment of cancers harboring deficiencies in homologous DNA repair (HR) leading to improved clinical outcomes in subsets of ovarian, breast and prostate cancer. Established data demonstrate that lead candidates from Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-2000 series exhibit potency comparable to FDA-approved PARP-inhibitors and potent anti-cancer activity in preclinical animal models. Rakovina Therapeutics’ kt-2000 series lead candidates are being optimized around potential differentiating factors and competitive advantages, including the ability to cross the blood brain barrier in order to treat tumors that have metastasized to or originate in the brain.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. was established in 2020 to develop new cancer treatments based on novel DNA-damage response technologies. The Company has established a pipeline of DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials and obtaining marketing approval for new cancer therapeutics from Health Canada, the United States Food and Drug Administration and similar international regulatory agencies. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.