Monte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data at AACR-NCI-EORTC Highlighting Potential of Molecular Glue Degraders for the Treatment of Myc-driven Cancer

Data Demonstrate Novel Link Between GSPT1 and Myc-induced Transcription and Protein Translation

BOSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue-based precision medicines, today announced preclinical data describing the potential of the company’s GSPT1-directed molecular glue degraders to address Myc-driven cancers. The data presented demonstrate a novel link between GSPT1 and Myc-induced transcription and protein translation. In this context, GSPT1 degraders work by impairing Myc-oncogenic signaling, leading to the selective induction of cell death in Myc-driven cancer cells. The data were uploaded today as an on-demand late-breaking poster presentation titled, “Identification of GSPT1-mediated molecular glue degraders for the treatment of Myc-driven breast cancer,” for the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.



“Myc transcription factors are some of the most frequently mutated, translocated and overexpressed oncogenes driving tumorigenesis in human cancers. Despite this, no therapy directly or indirectly targeting the Myc family of transcription factors has been developed, resulting in substantial unmet medical need,” said Owen Wallace, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Monte Rosa. “In collaboration with the Cancer Research UK Cancer Therapeutics Unit at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR), as well as using our unique and proprietary QuEEN platform, we identified and characterized GSPT1 as a key vulnerability in Myc-driven malignancies, as exemplified in our data using breast cancer cells and other solid and liquid tumor cell lines.”