Recharge Resources Expands Pinchi Lake Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR : TSX-V) (SLLTF : OTC) (SL5 : Frankfurt) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project, located approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in the Omineca Mining District of central British Columbia.

The Pinchi Lake Nickel Project area has been increased to include historical work at the recommendation of the Company’s geological team, following a review of historic workings in the surrounding area. The Pinchi Lake Nickel claims have been enlarged by 568 hectares (1,404 acres) to total size of 3,922.64 hectares (9,693.05 acres) to include areas of anomalous nickel sampling results in three separate areas, indicated from previous sampling as described in assessment reports on the BC Government Aris website.  The Company plans to conduct exploration work on these new areas during its upcoming 2021 work programs planned for this fall.

Pinchi Lake Nickel: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/murray-ridge-pinchi-lake/#Summ ...

President & CEO of Recharge Resources, Yari Nieken, commented: “We have significantly expanded our geological footprint at Pinchi Lake to cover multiple historical nickel occurrences that will be further explored throughout our Phase 2 work program at the recommendation of our geological team. The Company looks forward to the results from our Phase 1 exploration program that took place recently over the summer. We will continue to develop our portfolio of battery metals projects in highly prospective and mining friendly regions of North America focusing on Nickel and Lithium.”

Figure 1. Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake Nickel Projects Map
About Murray Ridge (Pinchi Lake)

The Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake nickel projects are located approximately 15 to 30 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia. The project was previously explored by Nanton Nickel Corp. The project consists of three separate claim blocks totalling 3,922.64 hectares that were carefully selected to cover the best sampling results (greater than 0.20 per cent nickel in rocks) reported by Nanton Nickel Company in 2013 shortly after the discovery of the Decar nickel property owned FPX Nickel Corp. Awerite was confirmed to be a constituent of the nickel values.

