Recharge Resources Expands Pinchi Lake Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (RR : TSX-V) (SLLTF : OTC) (SL5 : Frankfurt) (“Recharge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the expansion of the Pinchi Lake Nickel Project, located approximately 15 to 30 km northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in the Omineca Mining District of central British Columbia.



The Pinchi Lake Nickel Project area has been increased to include historical work at the recommendation of the Company’s geological team, following a review of historic workings in the surrounding area. The Pinchi Lake Nickel claims have been enlarged by 568 hectares (1,404 acres) to total size of 3,922.64 hectares (9,693.05 acres) to include areas of anomalous nickel sampling results in three separate areas, indicated from previous sampling as described in assessment reports on the BC Government Aris website. The Company plans to conduct exploration work on these new areas during its upcoming 2021 work programs planned for this fall.