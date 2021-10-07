Clickstream Announces HeyPal(TM) App's Monthly Growth Rate Continues to Accelerate and now Exceeds 367,000 Downloads

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announces its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp.'s HeyPal™ app now exceeds 367,000 downloads since the app was beta-launched less than eight months ago in the iOS App Store and an over 16% increase in downloads since last month.

For the period September 5, 2021 - October 5, 2021, there were 85,055 new app downloads as compared to 73,549 new app downloads for the period August 5, 2021 - September 4, 2021, an increase of over 16% credited to launching new marketing campaigns in different geographies, and fresh ad creatives. Additionally, user loyalty increased from 68% to 91% during the comparable period, an increase of over 33% - signaling a rise in app "stickiness". User loyalty is the percentage of users who downloaded the app and opened it 3 times within 24 hours. The app is being downloaded and used at an accelerated rate month-to-month.

ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software CEO Jonathan Maxim stated "We are seeing all key metrics improving across the board as users become more comfortable with the platform and share it organically with their friends. However, this is just the start. We have finalized a Q4 product development roadmap with several exciting new app features that will not only enhance learning, improve connections among users and increase community safety, but also drive those key engagement metrics in a meaningful way. Combine that with the launch of HeyPal™ on Android and there should be an amazing momentum building end of year."

Nebula is on track to release the Android version of HeyPal™ worldwide on or before November 15, 2021, making the app available to many more users across the globe. Smartphones running the Android operating system held an 87% share of the global market in 2019 and expected to increase over the forthcoming years. The mobile operating system developed by Apple (iOS) has a 13% share of the market according to Statista. For further information, please see https://www.statista.com/statistics/272307/market-share-forecast-for-s ....