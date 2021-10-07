Hivestack Launches Header Bidder for DOOH Publishers

Montreal, Canada (ots/PRNewswire) - Global digital out of home ad tech leader

introduces multiple SSP/Ad Exchange support to its flagship Ad Server



out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has opened up its Ad Server to work with

multiple SSP/Exchanges with the introduction of a new, unified auction framework

that optimizes publisher yield across various sources.





A recent article (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3315722-1&h=412436265&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adexchanger.com%2Fonline-advertising%2Fgoogle-still-dominates-advertiser-perceptions-ssp-report-but-the-field-has-toughened%2F&a=recent+article)illustrated that online Web publishers use an average of six SSP/Exchanges forprogrammatic monetization, with header bidding technology being used to optimizeyield.Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack compared this to DOOH: "Whathappened to display, mobile and video is now happening in our space. DOOHpublishers are using several DOOH-specific SSP/Exchanges for programmaticmonetization. Incorporating multiple SSPs creates inventory optimizationcomplexity that has to be balanced with the direct sales channel."To tame this complexity, some media owners have absorbed the cost of hiringengineers to build their own homegrown mediation layer. These mediation layersare mostly serial waterfalls that check each SSP for bids in a sequence which issuboptimal for revenue. With Hivestack's introduction of a unified auctionframework into the Hivestack Ad Server, publishers can benefit from afirst-price, parallelized, unified auction that maximizes revenue without havingto hire a team of developers.Soupliotis continued: "The Hivestack Ad Server is being used by DOOH publishersaround the world to deliver true audience-based campaigns across both direct andprogrammatic sales channels. Until today, the only SSP/Exchange that our AdServer was integrated with was our own - the Hivestack SSP. That changes today,with the introduction of an upgrade to our Ad Server that has the ability tomake ad requests to multiple SSPs/Exchanges, mimicking how header bidding worksin online ad tech. And to promote fairness, even our own SSP participatesequally in the unified auction framework".DOOH publishers will still need individual agreements with each SSP, and theHivestack Ad Server is not in the money flow between publishers and their SSPpartners.Jennifer Bidwell, EVP Sales and Marketing of Allvision commented "Optimallymanaging programmatic sales across multiple SSPs has always been a complex