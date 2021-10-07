Hivestack Launches Header Bidder for DOOH Publishers

checkAd

Montreal, Canada (ots/PRNewswire) - Global digital out of home ad tech leader
introduces multiple SSP/Ad Exchange support to its flagship Ad Server

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3315722-1&h=3592437214&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhives
tack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital
out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has opened up its Ad Server to work with
multiple SSP/Exchanges with the introduction of a new, unified auction framework
that optimizes publisher yield across various sources.

A recent article (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3315722-1&h=412436265&u=ht
tps%3A%2F%2Fwww.adexchanger.com%2Fonline-advertising%2Fgoogle-still-dominates-ad
vertiser-perceptions-ssp-report-but-the-field-has-toughened%2F&a=recent+article)
illustrated that online Web publishers use an average of six SSP/Exchanges for
programmatic monetization, with header bidding technology being used to optimize
yield.

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack compared this to DOOH: "What
happened to display, mobile and video is now happening in our space. DOOH
publishers are using several DOOH-specific SSP/Exchanges for programmatic
monetization. Incorporating multiple SSPs creates inventory optimization
complexity that has to be balanced with the direct sales channel."

To tame this complexity, some media owners have absorbed the cost of hiring
engineers to build their own homegrown mediation layer. These mediation layers
are mostly serial waterfalls that check each SSP for bids in a sequence which is
suboptimal for revenue. With Hivestack's introduction of a unified auction
framework into the Hivestack Ad Server, publishers can benefit from a
first-price, parallelized, unified auction that maximizes revenue without having
to hire a team of developers.

Soupliotis continued: "The Hivestack Ad Server is being used by DOOH publishers
around the world to deliver true audience-based campaigns across both direct and
programmatic sales channels. Until today, the only SSP/Exchange that our Ad
Server was integrated with was our own - the Hivestack SSP. That changes today,
with the introduction of an upgrade to our Ad Server that has the ability to
make ad requests to multiple SSPs/Exchanges, mimicking how header bidding works
in online ad tech. And to promote fairness, even our own SSP participates
equally in the unified auction framework".

DOOH publishers will still need individual agreements with each SSP, and the
Hivestack Ad Server is not in the money flow between publishers and their SSP
partners.

Jennifer Bidwell, EVP Sales and Marketing of Allvision commented "Optimally
managing programmatic sales across multiple SSPs has always been a complex
