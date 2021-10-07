Hivestack Launches Header Bidder for DOOH Publishers
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 07.10.2021, 15:10 | 12 | 0 |
Montreal, Canada (ots/PRNewswire) - Global digital out of home ad tech leader
introduces multiple SSP/Ad Exchange support to its flagship Ad Server
https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3315722-1&h=3592437214&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhives
tack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital
out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has opened up its Ad Server to work with
multiple SSP/Exchanges with the introduction of a new, unified auction framework
that optimizes publisher yield across various sources.
