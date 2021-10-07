Piper Sandler Expands Credit Union Coverage with Addition of Jon Searles

“Over the past couple years, we have been focused on gaining market share and building a durable secondary fixed income revenue business. A major part of that strategy has been hiring talented people with decades of industry knowledge and expertise and Jon fits that perfectly. He has a proven track record of building relationships in the credit union industry and we’re looking forward to him growing that business significantly,” said John Beckelman, managing director and the head of fixed income at Piper Sandler.

Searles will be focused on enhancing and building out the credit union platform and will be leading the growth of fixed income sales for credit unions. He brings more than 12 years of experience and joins the firm most recently from Stifel Financial, and previously First Empire Securities. Prior to beginning a career in finance, Searles played professional baseball for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Montreal Expos and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations. He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Piper Sandler platform and take our credit union sales business to the next level. I’ve gotten to know Scott Hildenbrand throughout this process and have been very impressed with his passion to provide excellent asset liability management. We both feel strongly that the fixed income strategies, loan, derivative and investment banking teams should all be aligned to provide clients with the best solutions available as the industry continues to evolve. The infrastructure is in place and ready to be better leveraged across the full spectrum of Piper Sandler accounts,” said Jon Searles, managing director at Piper Sandler.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005229/en/