checkAd

Piper Sandler Expands Credit Union Coverage with Addition of Jon Searles

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jon Searles. He is joining the New York office as a managing director in credit union fixed income sales.

“Over the past couple years, we have been focused on gaining market share and building a durable secondary fixed income revenue business. A major part of that strategy has been hiring talented people with decades of industry knowledge and expertise and Jon fits that perfectly. He has a proven track record of building relationships in the credit union industry and we’re looking forward to him growing that business significantly,” said John Beckelman, managing director and the head of fixed income at Piper Sandler.

Searles will be focused on enhancing and building out the credit union platform and will be leading the growth of fixed income sales for credit unions. He brings more than 12 years of experience and joins the firm most recently from Stifel Financial, and previously First Empire Securities. Prior to beginning a career in finance, Searles played professional baseball for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Montreal Expos and Pittsburgh Pirates organizations. He earned a bachelor’s degree from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I’m extremely excited to join the Piper Sandler platform and take our credit union sales business to the next level. I’ve gotten to know Scott Hildenbrand throughout this process and have been very impressed with his passion to provide excellent asset liability management. We both feel strongly that the fixed income strategies, loan, derivative and investment banking teams should all be aligned to provide clients with the best solutions available as the industry continues to evolve. The infrastructure is in place and ready to be better leveraged across the full spectrum of Piper Sandler accounts,” said Jon Searles, managing director at Piper Sandler.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Alternative asset management and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Piper Sandler Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler Expands Credit Union Coverage with Addition of Jon Searles Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jon Searles. He is joining the New York office as a managing director in credit union fixed income sales. “Over the past couple years, we have been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Piper Sandler Completes 42nd Semi-Annual Generation Z Survey of 10,000 U.S. Teens
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Piper Sandler Companies Elects Robbin Mitchell to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21Piper Sandler Expands Global Financial Sponsors Group with Addition of Christian Hess
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten