Oak Street Health Recognized by American Medical Association for Improving Joy in Medicine

“It is our goal at Oak Street Health to deliver superb clinical outcomes and an unmatched patient experience, and it is our outstanding care teams, including our physicians, that make this possible everyday,” said Dr. Griffin Myers, Chief Medical Officer of Oak Street Health. “I could not be prouder of their commitment to our patients and communities throughout the ongoing pandemic, and the recognition of the AMA’s Joy in Medicine program is a testament to how we care for our providers as they care for others.”

Oak Street Health , Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that it has been selected as a recipient of the 2021 Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program by the American Medical Association (AMA). The AMA distinction honors health organizations with a demonstrated commitment to preserving the well-being of healthcare teams and improving physician satisfaction.

Oak Street Health was among 44 healthcare organizations honored through the program, where candidates were evaluated based on demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed extraordinary stress on physicians and other healthcare professionals,” said AMA President Gerald E. Harmon, M.D. “While it is always important for health systems to focus on the well-being of care teams, the imperative is greater than ever as acute stress from combatting the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to higher rates of work overload, anxiety, and depression. The health systems we recognize today are true leaders in promoting an organizational response that makes a difference in the lives of the healthcare workforce.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 100 centers across 18 states and is the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

