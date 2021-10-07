checkAd

Fiverr Expands Online Education Offering With Acquisition of CreativeLive

Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today announced its acquisition of Seattle-based online learning company CreativeLive, a renowned creative and entrepreneurial education platform where people can learn about design, business, photography, video, marketing and more. Instructors include a diverse group of Pulitzer-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winners, New York Times best-selling authors, thought leaders and legendary entrepreneurs.

Fiverr acquires creative and entrepreneurial education platform, CreativeLive, to expand online learning capabilities

“Fiverr is more than just a work platform - we fundamentally believe in supporting the entire freelance lifestyle, and that includes professional education and training. The ability to acquire new skills in a rapidly changing work environment and then be able to monetize them is part of Fiverr’s role in leading transformation for buyers and sellers on our platform,” said Micha Kaufman, Founder and CEO of Fiverr. “The acquisition of CreativeLive is part of this broader strategy. Chase and the team’s expertise in creating compelling learning experiences across industries is a natural fit for us as we scale this part of our business. The depth and caliber of the courses that CreativeLive offers are exceptional and we look forward to offering them to our entire community.”

Founded in 2010 by Chase Jarvis, CreativeLive sits at the intersection of the future of creativity, the future of learning, and the future of work. The platform offers 2,000+ classes across a variety of creative and business categories and has helped more than 10 million learners acquire new skills for their career, their hobbies, and their life.

“The future favors people and companies that can create, innovate and adapt to a rapidly-changing world,” said Chase Jarvis, Founder and CEO of CreativeLive. “Core to all this is people’s ability to learn new skills, to think creatively, and operate with a growth mindset. Once thought to be ‘nice to haves’, we now know these attributes are key to success in any industry. We are excited to be part of the Fiverr family, to grow our inventory of compelling courses, and increase economic opportunity for our community, the Fiverr community and today’s modern workforce.”

CreativeLive will remain a standalone organization, retain and grow its team from its current headquarters in Seattle, WA, with Founder and CEO Chase Jarvis remaining at the helm. Fiverr’s current online learning platform, Fiverr Learn, will be folded into CreativeLive to further meet the needs of freelancers and businesses across the world.

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world works together. Since 2010, the Fiverr platform has been at the forefront of the future of work connecting businesses of all sizes with skilled freelancers offering digital services in more than 500 categories, across 9 verticals including graphic design, digital marketing, programming, video and animation. In the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, 4.0 million customers bought a wide range of services from freelancers across more than 160 countries. We invite you to become part of the future of work by visiting us at fiverr.com, read our blog and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

