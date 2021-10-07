Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Poziotinib in Combination with KRASG12C Inhibitors at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

The preclinical data demonstrated that inhibition of EGFR, HER2, HER3, and HER4 signaling by the pan-ErbB inhibitor poziotinib was synergistic when combined with KRAS G12C inhibitors. These results highlight the importance of HER3 and HER4 signaling, in addition to EGFR and HER2, after KRAS G12C inhibition.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of preclinical data demonstrating the synergistic impact of poziotinib when combined with KRAS inhibitors in KRAS G12C mutant specific cell lines. Jacqulyne Robichaux, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center is presenting a poster titled “Pan-ErbB inhibition enhances activity of KRAS G12C inhibitors in preclinical models of KRAS G12C mutant cancers” at the Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics being held October 7-10. The conference is hosted by the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC).

“We are encouraged by these promising data developed by Dr. John Heymach and the research team at MD Anderson,” said Francois Lebel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. “The in vitro findings presented by Dr. Robichaux illustrate well the importance of pan-HER inhibition blocking the over expression of HER receptors induced by KRAS inhibitors. Poziotinib is a potent clinical stage pan-HER inhibitor and may be optimally suited for this rational combination. These exciting findings warrant further evaluation in the clinic given the large number of patients with NSCLC and other solid tumors with KRASG12C mutations who could possibly benefit from such a combination.”

The poster presentation will be available for viewing by registered participants during the conference via the meeting website beginning at 9 a.m. ET on October 7, 2021. It will also be available on the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals website at: https://investor.sppirx.com/index.php/events-and-presentations.

