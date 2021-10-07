PagerDuty Expands International Presence to Lisbon

Europe is the fastest growing region of the business with international revenue increasing 41 percent year over year in the company’s second quarter. PagerDuty’s Lisbon presence represents an opportunity to accelerate hiring as the company scales towards $1 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR).

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it is expanding to Lisbon, Portugal, with the location serving as an important cross-functional hub of innovation and development. The company expects to hire up to 100 high-skilled professionals in Lisbon by the end of 2022 for key functions such as software engineers and developers as well as finance and operations.

“We’ve seen continued growth as our digital operations platform has become critical infrastructure for both innovative start ups and the world's largest enterprises,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chair and CEO PagerDuty. “Lisbon’s entrepreneurial culture, strong university programs and local tech ecosystem support our aspirations to become the operations cloud for the modern enterprise, and we are excited to build both our presence in Portugal to continue to grow our business in Europe.”

With offices currently in Atlanta, London, San Francisco, Sydney and Toronto, PagerDuty has experienced rapid growth over the past 18 months. Earlier this year, PagerDuty began offering a European service region to help customers deliver exceptional digital experiences and also welcomed Jill Brennan who joined as vice president, EMEA. PagerDuty already counts notable Portuguese companies such as Farfetch, AiFi, Mediatree, Miniclip, Unbabel, and VictoriaPlum as customers.

“We are very excited and proud to welcome PagerDuty to Portugal,” said Luís Castro Henriques, Chairman & CEO of AICEP, Portugal’s Trade & Investment Agency. “Lisbon has become a preferred destination for IT operations with companies who are looking to benefit from a highly skilled, multilingual and dynamic talent pool. The focus on innovation and product development that PagerDuty brings to the local ecosystem are key contributions to Portugal’s positioning as a leading European Tech Hub.”

PagerDuty is actively recruiting in Lisbon. High priority roles include software engineer, senior software engineer, software engineering manager and senior product manager. Visit pagerduty.com/careers for more information.

About PagerDuty

