checkAd

PagerDuty Expands International Presence to Lisbon

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it is expanding to Lisbon, Portugal, with the location serving as an important cross-functional hub of innovation and development. The company expects to hire up to 100 high-skilled professionals in Lisbon by the end of 2022 for key functions such as software engineers and developers as well as finance and operations.

Europe is the fastest growing region of the business with international revenue increasing 41 percent year over year in the company’s second quarter. PagerDuty’s Lisbon presence represents an opportunity to accelerate hiring as the company scales towards $1 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR).

“We’ve seen continued growth as our digital operations platform has become critical infrastructure for both innovative start ups and the world's largest enterprises,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chair and CEO PagerDuty. “Lisbon’s entrepreneurial culture, strong university programs and local tech ecosystem support our aspirations to become the operations cloud for the modern enterprise, and we are excited to build both our presence in Portugal to continue to grow our business in Europe.”

With offices currently in Atlanta, London, San Francisco, Sydney and Toronto, PagerDuty has experienced rapid growth over the past 18 months. Earlier this year, PagerDuty began offering a European service region to help customers deliver exceptional digital experiences and also welcomed Jill Brennan who joined as vice president, EMEA. PagerDuty already counts notable Portuguese companies such as Farfetch, AiFi, Mediatree, Miniclip, Unbabel, and VictoriaPlum as customers.

“We are very excited and proud to welcome PagerDuty to Portugal,” said Luís Castro Henriques, Chairman & CEO of AICEP, Portugal’s Trade & Investment Agency. “Lisbon has become a preferred destination for IT operations with companies who are looking to benefit from a highly skilled, multilingual and dynamic talent pool. The focus on innovation and product development that PagerDuty brings to the local ecosystem are key contributions to Portugal’s positioning as a leading European Tech Hub.”

PagerDuty is actively recruiting in Lisbon. High priority roles include software engineer, senior software engineer, software engineering manager and senior product manager. Visit pagerduty.com/careers for more information.

About PagerDuty
 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

PagerDuty Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PagerDuty Expands International Presence to Lisbon PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it is expanding to Lisbon, Portugal, with the location serving as an important cross-functional hub of innovation and development. The company expects to hire up …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21PagerDuty to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten