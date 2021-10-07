Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Debt Financing from Athyrium Capital Management of up to $100 Million

“This financing provides the Company with additional cash to support the commercialization of Upneeq,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Athyrium, a leading health care investor, as our financial partner.”

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement for up to $100 million of senior secured notes with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management (“Athyrium”).

“We are thrilled to partner with the Osmotica team and to provide capital to support the commercial efforts around Upneeq,” said Mark Kavulich, Partner, Athyrium Capital Management. “As a first-in-class treatment for acquired ptosis, Upneeq offers patients and clinicians a convenient non-surgical therapeutic option. We look forward to supporting management’s growth initiatives.”

Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, at closing of the agreement, Osmotica will issue $55 million of senior secured notes. An additional $20 million of notes will be available to Osmotica at its option by October 2022 subject to the achievement of minimum Upneeq revenues. An additional $25 million of notes could be available to the Company at Athyrium’s discretion. The notes mature in October 2026. Important information with respect to this financing, including a copy of the note purchase agreement, is set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2021 and can be found at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1739426/000110465921123653/tm2129380d2_8k.htm.

UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.

