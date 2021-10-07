Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Debt Financing from Athyrium Capital Management of up to $100 Million

checkAd

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a note purchase agreement for up to $100 million of senior secured notes with funds managed by Athyrium Capital Management (“Athyrium”).

“This financing provides the Company with additional cash to support the commercialization of Upneeq,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer. “We are excited to have Athyrium, a leading health care investor, as our financial partner.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Osmotica team and to provide capital to support the commercial efforts around Upneeq,” said Mark Kavulich, Partner, Athyrium Capital Management. “As a first-in-class treatment for acquired ptosis, Upneeq offers patients and clinicians a convenient non-surgical therapeutic option. We look forward to supporting management’s growth initiatives.”

Subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, at closing of the agreement, Osmotica will issue $55 million of senior secured notes. An additional $20 million of notes will be available to Osmotica at its option by October 2022 subject to the achievement of minimum Upneeq revenues. An additional $25 million of notes could be available to the Company at Athyrium’s discretion. The notes mature in October 2026. Important information with respect to this financing, including a copy of the note purchase agreement, is set forth in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2021 and can be found at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1739426/000110465921123653/tm2129380d2_8k.htm.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

UPNEEQ (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

  • Ptosis may be associated with neurologic or orbital diseases such as stroke and/or cerebral aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, external ophthalmoplegia, orbital infection and orbital masses. Consideration should be given to these conditions in the presence of ptosis with decreased levator muscle function and/or other neurologic signs.
  • Alpha-adrenergic agonists as a class may impact blood pressure. Advise UPNEEQ patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension or hypotension to seek medical care if their condition worsens.
  • Use UPNEEQ with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency or Sjögren’s syndrome. Advise patients to seek medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.
  • UPNEEQ may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute narrow-angle glaucoma develop.
  • Patients should not touch the tip of the single patient-use container to their eye or to any surface, in order to avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution.
