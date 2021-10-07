Medicenna Presents MDNA11 Data from IND-Enabling Studies at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference

-- MDNA11 alone or in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor resulted in 100% tumor control and long-term protection against tumor re-challenge by inducing antigen-specific CD8 T cells in murine cancer model

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or "the Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data from its MDNA11 program in a virtual poster session at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference On Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Data presented in the poster and corresponding abstract are from murine and IND-enabling non-human primate (NHP) studies of MDNA11, Medicenna’s selective, long-acting and novel IL-2 super-agonist. Murine studies evaluated the anti-tumor activity of MDNA11 as monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibition in MC38 tumor model. NHP studies evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of three repeated doses of 0.15 mg/kg, 0.3 mg/kg, or 0.6 mg/kg MDNA11, with each dose intravenously administered 14 days apart.

“These preclinical studies reinforce the potential of MDNA11 and the advantages of its differentiated ‘beta only’ approach to targeting the IL-2 receptor,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “We believe that the results from NHPs showed that MDNA11 induced durable proliferation and expansion of anti-cancer immune cells, while demonstrating safety, PK, and PD profiles that indicate it can overcome the shortcomings of native IL-2 and competing variants. In mice, treatment with MDNA11 alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 agents led to complete responses and a strong immune memory effect that protected against tumor re-challenge. Collectively, these results support, in our view, the continued clinical evaluation of MDNA11 as monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibition through our ongoing Phase 1/2 ABILITY study.”