Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Disclose Research Findings from Presentation at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and
Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced today research findings from their presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.
The conference begins today, October 7, 2021, and runs through October 10, 2021.
The presentation, titled Targeting LSD1 protein scaffolding function in FET-rearranged sarcomas with SP-2577, disclosed preclinical research that demonstrated seclidemstat (SP-2577), Salarius’ lead drug candidate, has a differentiated mechanism of action that gives it potent activity in sarcomas compared to another LSD1 inhibitor. Previously published third-party research has revealed that LSD1 is highly expressed in various sarcoma subtypes, though not all LSD1 inhibitors show anti-tumor activity in these cancer types due to their respective mechanisms of action.
Salarius and Nationwide studied this concept by comparing seclidemstat, SP-2513 (an inactive control), and OG-L002 (representative compound of irreversible LSD1 inhibitors) in FET-rearranged sarcoma cell lines, specifically Ewing sarcoma, myxoid liposarcoma (MLS), desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), and clear cell sarcoma (CCS). Highlights from the presentation included:
- Seclidemstat demonstrated potent activity across cell lines in vitro, while SP-2513 and OG-L002 had no/minimal activity against these cell lines.
- Preliminary in vivo assessment of seclidemstat efficacy in DSRCT patient-derived xenograft organoids resulted in a significant delay in time to event.
- Data indicates that the robust scaffolding inhibition function of seclidemstat is essential for reducing FET-rearranged driven sarcoma cell viability.
The presented preclinical data, in combination with results from the ongoing dose-expansion Phase 1/2 trial of seclidemstat in select sarcoma patients, demonstrate that seclidemstat’s differentiated mechanism of action gives it unique anti-cancer activity in FET-rearranged sarcomas compared to other LSD1 inhibitors. Ongoing research will focus on identifying potential biomarkers for selecting patients with increased sensitivity to seclidemstat.
