checkAd

Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Disclose Research Findings from Presentation at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 15:05  |  17   |   |   

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced today research findings from their presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The conference begins today, October 7, 2021, and runs through October 10, 2021.

The presentation, titled Targeting LSD1 protein scaffolding function in FET-rearranged sarcomas with SP-2577, disclosed preclinical research that demonstrated seclidemstat (SP-2577), Salarius’ lead drug candidate, has a differentiated mechanism of action that gives it potent activity in sarcomas compared to another LSD1 inhibitor. Previously published third-party research has revealed that LSD1 is highly expressed in various sarcoma subtypes, though not all LSD1 inhibitors show anti-tumor activity in these cancer types due to their respective mechanisms of action.

Salarius and Nationwide studied this concept by comparing seclidemstat, SP-2513 (an inactive control), and OG-L002 (representative compound of irreversible LSD1 inhibitors) in FET-rearranged sarcoma cell lines, specifically Ewing sarcoma, myxoid liposarcoma (MLS), desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), and clear cell sarcoma (CCS). Highlights from the presentation included:

  • Seclidemstat demonstrated potent activity across cell lines in vitro, while SP-2513 and OG-L002 had no/minimal activity against these cell lines.
  • Preliminary in vivo assessment of seclidemstat efficacy in DSRCT patient-derived xenograft organoids resulted in a significant delay in time to event.
  • Data indicates that the robust scaffolding inhibition function of seclidemstat is essential for reducing FET-rearranged driven sarcoma cell viability.

The presented preclinical data, in combination with results from the ongoing dose-expansion Phase 1/2 trial of seclidemstat in select sarcoma patients, demonstrate that seclidemstat’s differentiated mechanism of action gives it unique anti-cancer activity in FET-rearranged sarcomas compared to other LSD1 inhibitors. Ongoing research will focus on identifying potential biomarkers for selecting patients with increased sensitivity to seclidemstat.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Disclose Research Findings from Presentation at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Borqs Technologies Announces Changes in Executives Positions
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...