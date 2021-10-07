Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Disclose Research Findings from Presentation at 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

HOUSTON, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, and Nationwide Children’s Hospital announced today research findings from their presentation at the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The conference begins today, October 7, 2021, and runs through October 10, 2021.



The presentation, titled Targeting LSD1 protein scaffolding function in FET-rearranged sarcomas with SP-2577, disclosed preclinical research that demonstrated seclidemstat (SP-2577), Salarius’ lead drug candidate, has a differentiated mechanism of action that gives it potent activity in sarcomas compared to another LSD1 inhibitor. Previously published third-party research has revealed that LSD1 is highly expressed in various sarcoma subtypes, though not all LSD1 inhibitors show anti-tumor activity in these cancer types due to their respective mechanisms of action.