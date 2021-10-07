checkAd

Deutsche Post AG sees strong Q3 2021 and will raise guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.10.2021, 15:12   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Post AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Deutsche Post AG sees strong Q3 2021 and will raise guidance

07-Oct-2021 / 15:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Post AG sees strong Q3 2021 and will raise guidance

10/07/2021

Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

Management has today assessed the preliminary group results for the month of September and hence Q3 2021 as well as the outlook for the remainder of the year.

The positive development of the group's businesses seen in the first half of the year has continued well through the third quarter 2021. Q3 volume trends confirm base assumptions with continued well supported B2B recovery and B2C volumes staying at high previous year levels across all major networks. At the same time the tight capacity situation both in Ocean and Air Freight markets continued. For Q3 2021 the EBIT performance is forming out as follows:

Preliminary group EBIT reached around EUR 1.765 billion in Q3 2021 (Q3 2020: EUR 1.377 billion), bringing the EBIT of the first nine months of this year to around EUR 5.760 billion. As a reminder, Q3 2020 came including EUR -163 million for the one-time pandemic bonus; in this year's Q3 there is an effect of EUR -179 million with a similar distribution across the divisions. Related payment is expected in Q4.

The divisional results in Q3 in detail:

EBIT in the Express division reached around EUR 970 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to previous year's Q3 of EUR 753 million.

EBIT in Global Forwarding, Freight stood at around EUR 370 million in Q3 2021, also clearly ahead of previous year's Q3 of EUR 155 million.

EBIT at Supply Chain came in at around EUR 140 million in Q3 2021, significantly above last year's Q3 result which stood at EUR 112 million.

Also, eCommerce Solutions recorded Q3 2021 EBIT of around EUR 90 million. It was at EUR 76 million in Q3 2020.

EBIT in Post & Parcel Germany in Q3 2021 was around EUR 300 million (Q3 2020: EUR 320 million).

