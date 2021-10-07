checkAd

A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021   

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announces that Starcar Car Rental (Hamburg, Germany) has implemented Clevertouch Technologies digital signage in its stations across Germany.

Before the implementation of the CM-Series digital displays, Starcar marketing campaigns involved brochures, posters, flyers, etc. which could not easily be changed. To have more flexibility and control over a variety of campaigns, Starcar invested in displays in seven of its offices with plans to convert all locations – over 60 locations – by the end of 2022. The CM-Series digital displays can be managed centrally, are easy to use, and add a modern feel to any location.

Justine Voogd-Thieß, Starcar marketing project manager, stated, “The aim was to digitize the advertising and display it in a targeted manner. That is now possible – we develop an advertisement centrally and can immediately adapt it to the format with a click of the mouse in all or just one station.”

For a full case study of Starcar Car Rental, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wertpapier


