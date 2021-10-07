A Large Car Rental Company Invests in Clevertouch Digital Signage

Before the implementation of the CM-Series digital displays, Starcar marketing campaigns involved brochures, posters, flyers, etc. which could not easily be changed. To have more flexibility and control over a variety of campaigns, Starcar invested in displays in seven of its offices with plans to convert all locations – over 60 locations – by the end of 2022. The CM-Series digital displays can be managed centrally, are easy to use, and add a modern feel to any location.

Justine Voogd-Thieß, Starcar marketing project manager, stated, “The aim was to digitize the advertising and display it in a targeted manner. That is now possible – we develop an advertisement centrally and can immediately adapt it to the format with a click of the mouse in all or just one station.”

For a full case study of Starcar Car Rental, please visit Boxlight or Clevertouch.

