On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that TMC had siphoned $43 million to insiders by overpaying for Tonga Offshore Mineral License. The license had previously been owned by Nautilus Minerals Inc., which “valued the TOML exploration license in its historical annual reports at zero.”

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.32, or 7%, to close at $4.14 per share on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased TMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

