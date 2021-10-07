checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  12   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 6, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging, among other things, that TMC had siphoned $43 million to insiders by overpaying for Tonga Offshore Mineral License. The license had previously been owned by Nautilus Minerals Inc., which “valued the TOML exploration license in its historical annual reports at zero.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.32, or 7%, to close at $4.14 per share on October 6, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased TMC securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

TMC The Metals Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of TMC the metals company Inc. (“TMC” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TMC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. On October 6, 2021, Bonitas …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Bitwise Announces Results of September 2021 Month-End Crypto Index Reconstitution
Moderna to Build State-of-the-Art mRNA Facility in Africa to Manufacture up to 500 Million Doses ...
Palantir Introduces Second Cohort of "Foundry for Builders" Start-Ups
NNOX ALERT: Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit
CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake to Provide a Secure, Scalable Platform for Digital Payments and ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ginkgo ...
Energous Announces 1W Active Energy Harvesting Developer Kit to Support Over-the-Air Wireless ...
Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Mastercard Economics Institute:  U.K., U.S. and Australia lead in new small business formation, which grew 32% year-over-year ...
Titel
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
BevCanna Signs White-Label Agreement to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands
Army Selects Palantir for Intelligence Data Fabric and Analytics Solution
Carbios: 2021 Half-year Results
BrainChip Presents at Investment Forums Throughout October
Rare Element Resources Announces Finalization of the Department of Energy $21.9M Financial Award
Cresco Labs Shifts to Owned-Brand Distribution in California to Increase Profitability, Reduces ...
National Cancer Institute Selects ImmunityBio’s N-803 IL-15 Receptor Agonist to Combine with ...
Lost Money in Amplify Energy Corp.?
dynaCERT Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Facedrive Provides Corporate Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.10.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against TMC the metals company Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21TMC INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages TMC the metals company Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – TMC
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.09.21The Metals Company Processing Pilot Campaign Converts Seafloor Nodules into Alloy Containing Critical Battery Metals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21,Hidden Gem‘ trifft in Rotterdam ein und soll in ein Knollensammelschiff für die The Metals Company umgerüstet werden
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21‘Hidden Gem’ Arrives in Rotterdam to be Transformed into Nodule Collection Vessel for The Metals Company
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21The Metals Company to Trade on Nasdaq in Bid to Develop Planet’s Largest Estimated Resource of Battery Metals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten