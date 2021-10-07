checkAd

Immunome Presents Compelling Preclinical Data on Anti-IL-38 Antibody Program at the American Association for Cancer Research NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today made an oral poster presentation on the company’s anti-interleukin-38 monoclonal antibody program at the joint meeting of the 2021 AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021.

The presentation highlighted that Immunome’s antibody:

  • Binds to human IL-38 and inhibits binding to its putative receptors, IL1RAPL1 and IL-36R.
  • Inhibits IL-38-mediated suppression of myeloid cell activity in vitro.
  • Leads to inhibition of tumor growth in two different murine syngeneic tumor models treated with the antibody and induces protection following implantation of secondary tumors.

“Our data support the hypothesis that blockade of IL-38, which appears to act as an innate immune checkpoint, could reverse suppressive mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment and may contribute to the treatment of multiple cancers with high unmet need,” said Purnanand Sarma, PhD, President & CEO of Immunome. “Our compelling preclinical data demonstrate the power of Immunome's platform to identify novel anti-tumor targets, such as IL-38.”

Presentation Details

Title: “IMM20324, a first-in-class, anti-interleukin-38 monoclonal antibody, rescues myeloid cell activation in vitro and induces robust anti-tumor responses in vivo.”

Authors: John P. Dowling, Pavel A. Nikitin, Fang Shen, James P. Finn, Nirja Patel, Cezary Swider, Jamie Steele, Halley Shukla, Matthew K. Robinson, Karen Lundgren & Benjamin C. Harman

Abstract Number: LBA022

Date/Time: All poster presentations are made available by the conference at the opening of the meeting on October 7, 2021, at 9:00am E.T.

About IL-38

Interleukin-38 (IL-38) is a member IL-1 family cytokines and antagonizes multiple proinflammatory pathways through its putative receptors IL-36R, IL1RAPL1, and IL-1R1. Ablation of the IL-38 gene in multiple autoimmune diseases models leads to delayed resolution of inflammation and exacerbation of disease. On the contrary, treatment with recombinant IL-38 leads to amelioration of inflammation. IL-38 is expressed in multiple cancer cells, especially under apoptotic conditions1. In lung adenocarcinoma patients, high IL-38 protein expression in tumor is associated with poor prognosis, high expression of PD-L1, and reduced infiltration of CD8+ T cells2. IL-38 is believed to be a key immune inhibitory cytokine in tumor microenvironment. Therefore, blockade of IL-38 is a potential therapeutic strategy to boost anti-tumor immune response. Immunome is developing an anti-IL-38 antibody therapeutic designed to block human IL-38 and potentially provide clinical benefit in multiple cancers .

