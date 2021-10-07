checkAd

Motorola Solutions Pledges $1 Million to Support the Obama Foundation’s Investment in Chicago’s South Side

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced a $1 million contribution to the Obama Foundation to celebrate the groundbreaking and support the development of the Obama Presidential Center. The Center will include a world-class museum and campus for community engagement, strengthen the local economy and help unlock the tremendous potential of Chicago’s South Side.

“Motorola Solutions is proud to support the Obama Foundation, an organization that inspires, empowers and connects the next generation of leaders and equips them to build a more just and equitable world,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “Chicago is where our company was founded almost 100 years ago. So as a longstanding business and civic leader, our company has an important role to play in supporting initiatives that cultivate our community, providing inspiration and fostering constructive engagement for all residents of our city.”

In addition to supporting the opening of the Obama Presidential Center, Motorola Solutions’ contribution will help advance the Foundation’s global programs and operations and fund an endowment to sustain the Foundation’s work into the future.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create the most integrated technology ecosystem to make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we’re ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

