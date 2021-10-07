Redbox Expands Distribution Footprint of Its Streaming App to the PlayStation 5 Console
Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has expanded the distribution footprint for its streaming app to the PlayStation 5 console. Now available to download for free, consumers will be able to stream thousands of Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) movies and TV shows, as well as over one hundred Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channels. The app also gives consumers access to new release movies for rent or purchase through its Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service including, Candyman starring Jordan Peele and Stillwater starring Matt Damon. Redbox also announced the Redbox streaming app will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 console as well.
Redbox has aggressively ramped its streaming efforts and has grown the number of devices its streaming app is available on and increased the number of titles and channels available for free. Movies streaming this month for free include The Last Witch Hunter starring Vin Diesel, Beverly Hills Ninja starring Chris Farley, and Dick starring Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams.
“We’re thrilled that our app is now available on the PlayStation 5,” said Chris Yates, General Manager, Redbox On Demand. “We have so much great content to discover, and we’re constantly adding more films and TV shows, as well as free TV channels. I know PlayStation 5 users will find something to enjoy on Redbox, which will soon be available on PlayStation 4 as well.”
About Redbox
Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.
