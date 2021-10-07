Redbox Expands Distribution Footprint of Its Streaming App to the PlayStation 5 Console

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has expanded the distribution footprint for its streaming app to the PlayStation 5 console. Now available to download for free, consumers will be able to stream thousands of Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) movies and TV shows, as well as over one hundred Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) channels. The app also gives consumers access to new release movies for rent or purchase through its Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service including, Candyman starring Jordan Peele and Stillwater starring Matt Damon. Redbox also announced the Redbox streaming app will soon be available on the PlayStation 4 console as well.

Redbox has aggressively ramped its streaming efforts and has grown the number of devices its streaming app is available on and increased the number of titles and channels available for free. Movies streaming this month for free include The Last Witch Hunter starring Vin Diesel, Beverly Hills Ninja starring Chris Farley, and Dick starring Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams.