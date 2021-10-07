Pitney Bowes Appoints Tom Doherty as Vice President, Lending Services and Products

In this global role, Tom will lead the lending business within Pitney Bowes Financial Services, which includes responsibility for mail lending, shipping & logistics financing, and working capital lending. Reporting to Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services, Tom will also oversee the existing portfolio of lending clients, with responsibility for new market and new product development.

Pitney Bowes Inc . (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Tom Doherty has been appointed Vice President, Lending Services and Products. He joins Pitney Bowes from CIBC Bank USA where he served as Managing Director and Head of Business Banking.

Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services said, “Tom has an outstanding track record in financial leadership which he brings to this role at an important point in the Pitney Bowes Financial Services journey. At Pitney Bowes Financial Services, we’re deepening our commitment to small business, investing in our organization to drive client value and deliver long-term growth. Tom will play a key role in helping us deliver on this commitment. The team and I are delighted to welcome Tom to the Pitney Bowes family”.

“I’m excited to join Pitney Bowes Financial Services at a pivotal point as it invests to drive growth and continue its unrivalled support for small businesses,” said Tom. “SMBs have had a turbulent few years and I’m looking forward to helping them access the financial services they need to grow and thrive”.

Prior to his role at CIBC Bank USA, Tom served as Group Senior Vice President of Business Banking for LaSalle Bank, part of ABN AMRO Bank, and has held other business banking roles in of progressive responsibility throughout his career. Tom graduated from Northern Illinois University with a B.S. degree in Finance and holds an MBA from Crummer Graduate School at Rollins College in Florida.

With a unique legacy of over 100 years’ championing small businesses, Pitney Bowes leverages its experience to deliver a portfolio of Financial Services products specifically designed to nurture and support the small- and mid-sized business community.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

The Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc. is a subsidiary of Pitney Bowes Financial Services, which in turn is a subsidiary of Pitney Bowes, Inc. The bank is a fully chartered Industrial Bank located in Salt Lake City, Utah for over 23 years and Member FDIC. The bank has a nationwide lending and deposit footprint.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005618/en/