Webcast Alert Olympic Steel to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results After Market Closes on November 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Olympic Steel, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, intends to release its third-quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on November 4, 2021. A webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Olympic Steel webcast participants include Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer and Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer. To access the webcast, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com. If you are unable to listen to the live event, the webcast will be archived and available for replay on the company’s website.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from 41 facilities in North America.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.olysteel.com.

DatumTitel
01.10.21Olympic Steel Acquires Shaw Stainless & Alloy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21Olympic Steel Announces Sale of Detroit Assets and Operations
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.09.21Olympic Steel Names Brian C. Harkins Vice President – Aluminum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Olympic Steel Names Cassandra Powers Vice President Human Resources
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten