Recruiter.com CEO to be Featured on CNBC to Discuss Recruiter Index

Joins CNBC to present the results of Recruiter.com's September Recruiter Index®

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) (NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce its CEO, Evan Sohn, will present and discuss the results of Recruiter.com's Recruiter Index® for September 2021 on CNBC.

Sohn will appear live on CNBC, Thursday, October 7, on "The Exchange," which airs from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

"I am thrilled to once again share the latest recruiter sentiment results with the CNBC audience," said Sohn. "Hiring demand and the job market is of particular interest and concern to the global economy lately, with talk of the 'Great Resignation' in the news and talent shortages receiving national attention. We at Recruiter.com are excited to offer insights into the rapidly changing employment landscape and help give context to crucial business decisions."

The Recruiter Index®, a survey of Recruiter.com's network of recruiters and talent acquisition professionals, has a successful track record of insights into the job market and hiring demand, as well as forecasting the Labor Department's jobs report by relying on the sentiment of recruiters, HR leaders, and hiring experts.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a recruiting solutions platform that rapidly delivers the right talent to both small and large businesses. With recruiting software and a network of on-demand recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap talent solutions that flex with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecast" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

