Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:17  |  16   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its third quarter 2021 results during a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The teleconference begins at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by H. Lynn Moore Jr., president and chief executive officer; and Brian K. Miller, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Participants can pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10160514/edb7b60a0c. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number, and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial 844-861-5506 (U.S. callers), 412-317-6587 (international callers), or 866-450-4696 (Canada callers) and ask for the “Tyler Technologies” call. A replay will be available one hour after the call ends through November 4, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 412-317-0088 (international callers), or 855-669-9658 (Canada callers) and reference passcode 10160514.

The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed at https://tylertech.irpass.com/Presentations.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.
 Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

Wertpapier


