Immunotherapeutic Benefits of the DPX Delivery Platform Featured in Two Poster Presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the immunotherapeutic capabilities of its DPX delivery platform will be featured in two e-poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics October 7-10, 2021.

“Collectively, these data demonstrate the versatility and potential of the DPX delivery platform to educate robust, targeted T cell responses to distinct cargo,” said Jeremy Graff, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at IMV. “More specifically, the first presentation provides compelling evidence that the DPX technology triggers a more consistent and persistent immune response than conventional emulsions. The second presentation provides the scientific basis for the clinical pursuit of DPX-SurMAGE, a new IMV asset designed to simultaneously elicit immune responses to the survivin and MAGE-A9 proteins, both of which have been implicated in bladder cancer progression.”