Immunotherapeutic Benefits of the DPX Delivery Platform Featured in Two Poster Presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.10.2021, 15:05  |  20   |   |   

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV; TSX: IMV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of immunotherapies against difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that the immunotherapeutic capabilities of its DPX delivery platform will be featured in two e-poster presentations at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics October 7-10, 2021.

“Collectively, these data demonstrate the versatility and potential of the DPX delivery platform to educate robust, targeted T cell responses to distinct cargo,” said Jeremy Graff, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at IMV. “More specifically, the first presentation provides compelling evidence that the DPX technology triggers a more consistent and persistent immune response than conventional emulsions. The second presentation provides the scientific basis for the clinical pursuit of DPX-SurMAGE, a new IMV asset designed to simultaneously elicit immune responses to the survivin and MAGE-A9 proteins, both of which have been implicated in bladder cancer progression.”

Yves Fradet, M.D., Professor, Department of Surgery at the Faculty of Medicine, Université Laval in Quebec City commented, “The results obtained with IMV’s dual-targeted DPX-based immunotherapy, DPX-SurMAGE, in preclinical studies are very promising. I believe that patients with bladder cancer will benefit from this treatment while maintaining their quality of life.”

Pre-clinical and clinical data presented at the conference show that:

  • The DPX technology represents a versatile delivery platform that generates robust T cell-based immune responses,
  • When packaged within the DPX platform, antigenic peptides are delivered and presented to the immune system in a manner that elicits specific T cell-based immune responses that are not achievable with conventional water-based emulsion delivery,
  • IMV’s lead compound, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S, previously known as DPX-Survivac) is well-tolerated in multiple clinical trials and effectively elicits a specific, robust, and persistent, survivin-specific T cell response evident most prominently in subjects showing greatest clinical benefit,
  • The DPX delivery platform can be leveraged to incite a T cell response to numerous tumor antigens simultaneously,
  • IMV’s dual-targeted immunotherapy, DPX-SurMAGE, is well tolerated and generates robust and targeted T cell responses against both survivin and MAGE-A9 peptides in preclinical models.

Collectively, these data provide evidence that the DPX delivery platform is a unique and versatile, immune-educating technology that can be applied in a variety of therapeutic areas where generation of a target-specific immune response is expected to mitigate disease.

01.10.21Potential Response Predictors to IMV's Lead Compound in the DeCidE Clinical Study in Patients with Advanced, Recurrent Ovarian Cancer to be Presented at SITC Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.)
30.09.21IMV's DPX Delivery Technology to be Showcased in Two e-Posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics
Business Wire (engl.)