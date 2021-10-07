Aditxt to Present at the LD Micro Main Event in Los Angeles on October 13, 2021

This year's LD Micro Main Event will take place in person on October 12-14, 2021 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel in Bel Air, California. Those who cannot join in person may register to listen to company presentations virtually here: link

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Amro Albanna will present at the LD Micro Main Event in person on October 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM PT / 11:30 AM ET on Track 1. Mr. Albanna will also participate in 1x1 meetings with investors and analysts.

Aditxt has launched its AditxtScore for COVID-19 test in several states and intends to roll out nationally. AditxtScore for COVID-19 is a comprehensive immune monitoring solution for returning to normalcy with information, data, and confidence. For more information on AditxtScore visit: www.AditxtScore.com

About LD Micro Main Event

The LD Micro Main Event has become the preeminent convention for the most powerful people in the small-cap world. Since 2008, over 1,600 companies have presented to a large community of analysts and investors.

About Aditxt

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211007005634/en/