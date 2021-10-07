checkAd

GenTech’s Fizzique to be Offered on Leading Supplement Platform Vitacost, a Kroger Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.10.2021, 15:15  |  64   |   |   

Recently acquired sparkling protein drink brand set to be offered on $1.1 billion e-commerce platform

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") (www.gentechholdings.com), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods (www.sinfitnutrition.com) and Nutritional Supplements (www.americanmetabolix.com) marketplaces, is pleased to announce that its recently acquired sparkling protein drink brand, Fizzique, LLC ("Fizzique") (www.drinkfizzique.com) has been selected by Vitacost (https://www.vitacost.com), a Kroger business, as a new product offering on its leading vitamin and supplement e-commerce platform, which is nationally ranked with $1.1 billion in annual sales*.

“Vitacost is a major step for Fizzique given its leadership position in the online supplement marketplace,” noted Leonard K. Armenta Jr, President of GenTech. “But the big story here could be the relationship value this represents beyond that step as we eye the potential for eventual Kroger grocery distribution for Fizzique as well. This is a unique product that targets an interesting market opportunity with no real competition and strong patent protection.”

The Company believes that strong success for Fizzique as a product sold to end-market consumers on the Vitacost online platform will provide a compelling and trusted data point for consideration by the product buying team for Kroger’s supermarket empire, The Kroger Company drove sales in excess of $132.5 billion in 2020. It represents the largest supermarket network in the United States, with 2,726 stores spanning 35 states.

GenTech management attributes this win for Fizzique to its strong partnership with sales agency Vista Brands (“Vista”) and Vista founder, Lisa Feddersen, who came on board in August to help drive sales of Fizzique and MPB Snacks, another brand acquired by the Company this year.

Lovatt added, “This is Lisa’s first big score for Fizzique, and we expect many more will follow given her exceptional network and elite track record of success in the food, drug, and mass market space.”

Kroger acquired Vitacost in 2014 for $280 million in a deal that provided the grocery giant with fresh exposure to ecommerce and the growing organics, supplement, and functional foods marketplace. Vitacost’s annual sales have already grown over 180% since the acquisition.

*See https://ecommercedb.com/en/store/vitacost.com for more information.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group
www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:
EDM Media, LLC
https://edm.media





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GenTech’s Fizzique to be Offered on Leading Supplement Platform Vitacost, a Kroger Company Recently acquired sparkling protein drink brand set to be offered on $1.1 billion e-commerce platformWHEAT RIDGE, CO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company") (www.gentechholdings.com), …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Small Pharma to Present at the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference on October 13, 2021
GEX Management Inc. to launch a full suite of tax and accounting products for the Crypto and DeFi ...
Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Receives Notification From the PCT That Its International Patent Application ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Upgrades its Exhibitor Booth at the Upcoming MJBIZCon Tradeshow; Las Vegas, ...
Xos, Inc. Celebrates California Clean Air Day with Mayor of LA Eric Garcetti, Attends City of LA ...
Vislink and Mobile Viewpoint will Showcase All-IP Wireless Streaming Solutions at CABSAT 2021
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Accelerating Stope Production and Ramp-Up Progress and Announces ...
Brunswick Corporation Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28
McEwen Mining: Q3 2021 Production Results
Titel
II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G ...
ALYI Reveals Electricity Production Initiative To Power EV Growth
NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Generates Record Quarterly Revenue for its 2nd Fiscal Quarter 2022
Futuris Company Announces Retirement of Board Member Larry Gaffey
Capital Bancorp Named 2021 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV) a Clear Standout in Wellness, Cannabis Sectors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins hires Chief Operating Officer, Kim Dwyer
AnPac Bio 2021 First Half Revenue Up 128.5% with Non-GAAP Loss Reduced by 18.3%
Ayr Wellness Inc. Announces Commencement of Noteholder Consent Solicitation
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...