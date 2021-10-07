Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Debuts Award-Winning Basketball Documentary ‘The Green Wave’ on October 21

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) announced today that the award-winning documentary, The Green Wave, will premiere exclusively on Crackle on October 21, 2021. Directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Guido Verweyen (After the Fire, Blood Relatives, Dance Moms, Raising Asia), The Green Wave tells the incredible true comeback story of the Summerville High School basketball team after their coach, Louis Mulkey, a dedicated firefighter, is killed in the line of duty in a deadly catastrophic fire.

Mulkey was much more to his students than a coach on the field. Mulkey was dedicated to improving the lives of his students, looking beyond racial lines to empower them to chase their dreams both on and off the field. Mulkey’s dedication helped instill core values in his team that changed the game from an after-school program to an experience that shaped their future.

“The acquisition of The Green Wave supports our mission to provide viewers with inspirational, entertaining, and inspiring content,” said Jeff Meier, Head of Programming, Crackle Plus. “We are thrilled to share this story with our viewers and to honor Louis Mulkey’s incredible legacy.”

Mulkey’s legacy continues on today in success stories including NFL star A.J. Green, and other former student athletes who continue making waves as coaches, fathers and successful businessmen. “If it wasn’t for coach Louis, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” stated Green. The Green Wave was the recipient of the “Best Documentary Award” at the Los Angeles International Film Festival.

The film’s director, Guido Verweyen said, “When I set out to make this film about a firefighter turned high school coach who impacted the lives of so many students and athletes, I had no idea how compelling and complex each of the characters’ stories would be. I can't wait for the Crackle audience to get the first glimpse of this incredibly inspiring story.”

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, The Green Wave will join Crackle’s robust library of sports-related content including Vince Carter: Legacy, which premiered October 1, and Promiseland, chronicling the rise of Memphis Grizzlies star and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. Previously, the network premiered On Point, a docu-series that follows top-ranked college basketball players Romeo Langford, Scottie Lewis and Emmitt Williams as they compete in summer AAU season, and Anything is Possible: The Serge Ibaka Story, a documentary about the journey of LA Clippers player Serge Ibaka from the cement courts of The Republic of Congo to the NBA.