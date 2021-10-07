Matterport Enables Cushman & Wakefield to Digitize Commercial Property Listings Worldwide

Global commercial real estate firm realizes 53% cost savings with Matterport Capture Services in less than a year

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate firms, has successfully adopted Matterport Capture Services to digitize its global property portfolio and more effectively market its listings across 21 countries. This fully managed solution provides Cushman & Wakefield agents with the ability to seamlessly access Matterport’s global Capture Technician ecosystem to scan properties and create dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twins for clients to virtually walk through anytime, anywhere.



The scalability of Capture Services has enabled Cushman & Wakefield to digitize more than 1,000 commercial properties across the world in less than 12 months and realize a 53% cost savings using the global network of Matterport Capture Technicians. Since 2015, the firm has digitized 33 million square feet of properties using a combination of in-house Matterport Pro2 cameras and now Capture Services.