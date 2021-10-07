Matterport Enables Cushman & Wakefield to Digitize Commercial Property Listings Worldwide
Global commercial real estate firm realizes 53% cost savings with Matterport Capture Services in less than a year
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), one of the world’s largest commercial real estate firms, has successfully adopted Matterport Capture Services to digitize its global property portfolio and more
effectively market its listings across 21 countries. This fully managed solution provides Cushman & Wakefield agents with the ability to seamlessly access Matterport’s global Capture Technician
ecosystem to scan properties and create dimensionally accurate and photorealistic digital twins for clients to virtually walk through anytime, anywhere.
The scalability of Capture Services has enabled Cushman & Wakefield to digitize more than 1,000 commercial properties across the world in less than 12 months and realize a 53% cost savings using the global network of Matterport Capture Technicians. Since 2015, the firm has digitized 33 million square feet of properties using a combination of in-house Matterport Pro2 cameras and now Capture Services.
“Standardizing on Matterport meets today’s commercial real estate market demands by offering eager buyers and tenants the ability to virtually view properties 24/7, while helping property owners
accelerate time to occupancy. The ease of use and return on investment that our clients experience with Matterport Capture Services makes it an essential and lasting customer service offering,”
says Oliver Skagerlind, Global Head of Client and Business Solutions. “The efficiency and power of Matterport is absolutely transformative for the commercial real estate industry.”
Watch how Cushman & Wakefield is digitizing their global portfolio quickly and at scale with Matterport: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E30ES059yzs
Cushman & Wakefield is an early adopter of the Matterport platform as it gives their agents a competitive advantage. With a growing library of digital twins in its global portfolio, most recently in Japan, agents can easily find and send clients properties to view and assess at their convenience. They can walk through rooms, move from floor to floor, and share the digital twin with fellow stakeholders and decision makers. They can zoom out to see the entire property in Dollhouse view or digitally measure a space to ensure furnishings and equipment fits.
