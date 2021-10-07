checkAd

Genius Brands’ Kartoon Channel! Launches in Spanish

“¡KC! En Español” Brings Spanish Language Children’s Programming to the Kartoon Channel! Streaming Platform

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS), today announced a new Spanish Language content service for children, ¡KC! En Español, on its streaming platform, Kartoon Channel! This news follows Kartoon Channel!’s Tuesday announcement that it is now available on Pluto TV.

With ¡KC! En Español, Kartoon Channel! expands its current platform to serve the LatinX children’s community in North America. The new Spanish language children’s program service will reside on the main Kartoon Channel! platform, and function as a sub-brand of Kartoon Channel!, much like the successful Kartoon Classroom!, which premiered in September of 2020. The offering will launch with Genius Brands’ hit, Rainbow Rangers, in addition to Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab; Mi Perro Chocolo; YouTube hit, Spanish Tree TV; and Stan Lee’s Mighty Seven.

“Not only is this the right entertainment and cultural move for Kartoon Channel!, but it also makes good business sense too,” said Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel! Today, 26% of kids in the U.S. under the age of five are of LatinX heritage, a number that is only expected to grow.   Further, 83% of LatinX audiences are streamers, versus 73% of non-LatinX audiences. Finally, digital ad-spend focused on the LatinX audience in the United States has more than doubled from 2015 to 2020 and the market today is estimated at over $1.5 billion. We look forward to this becoming an important and growing contributor to the business of Kartoon Channel!”

“Following the success of our educational sub-brand, Kartoon Classroom!, ¡KC! En Español was the obvious next step for us,” said Michael Riley, Genius Brands International’s Chief Diversity Officer. “We’re proud to announce this new offering during Hispanic Heritage Month and to better serve the LatinX community, now in English and en Español!

About Kartoon Channel!
Available everywhere and anywhere kids are today, Genius Brands International’s digital network, Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers enduring childhood moments of humor, adventure, and discovery.

Delivering 1000’s of episodes of carefully curated free family-friendly content, the channel features animated classics for little kids, including The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, Babar, Mello Dees, Super Simple Songs, and Baby Genius, as well as hit content for bigger kids, such as Pac-Man, Angry Birds, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, to original programming like Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, KC! Pop Quiz coming soon, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for 2022. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content through its Kartoon Classroom!, including Baby Einstein, and more.

