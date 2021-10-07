SELLAS Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) ("SELLAS" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will participate in two upcoming conferences:



Laguna Biotech CEO Forum 2021 to be held at the Montage Laguna Beach hotel in Laguna Beach, CA on October 10-12, 2021.





A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference to be held virtually on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.



For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SELLAS management, please contact your representative directly, or send an email to A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners at agpevents@allianceg.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at SELLAS@kcsa.com.